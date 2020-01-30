Cops, election officials inspect Shaheen Bagh ahead of polls

delhi

Updated: Jan 30, 2020 22:07 IST

The Delhi Police and officials of the state election commission on Thursday conducted a joint assessment of the situation in Shaheen Bagh to ensure smooth elections in the area. Officers of the state election office said the assessment, so far, suggests no “imminent danger” that could affect or disturb the polling process on February 8.

A protest against the Citizenship Amendment Act and National Register for Citizens since December 15, 2019, at Shaheen Bagh.

Special commissioner of police (intelligence), Praveer Ranjan, said there is a concern that the atmosphere in Shaheen Bagh could hamper the elections.

“So, a joint assessment of the situation was carried out by the district election officer and the district deputy commissioner of police. We are making all efforts to ensure that the election process there is not hampered in any way. We are confident of facilitating the election process,” he said.

A senior officer in the state election office said, “A joint inspection was taken up in the area to assess the situation in order to ensure smooth and peaceful conduct of the election. No imminent danger has been reported so far. Also, since a road has been blocked by the protesters, alternative routes have been planned to reach polling stations on that side. However, we will remain vigilant and ensure polling is smooth here.”

Meanwhile, the ECI on Thursday decided to convene a special meeting with Delhi’s chief electoral officer (CEO), district electoral officers, district commissioners of police, nodal officers and the chief executives of local bodies on Friday, for a comprehensive review of the February 8 polls. The review meeting will be followed by a meeting with Delhi’s chief secretary, NCT Delhi, commissioner of police, home secretary, finance secretary, special commissioners of police and the Delhi CEO.