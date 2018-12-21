Cops find CCTV grab of suspect in 7-year-old’s rape at Delhi’s Ghazipur

Police on Thursday said they had found a CCTV grab of a man who is suspected of raping a seven-year-old girl in east Delhi’s Ghazipur on Tuesday night. The man is, however, yet to be identified.

“The footage has provided us enough clues to pursue the case,” said Pankaj Singh, deputy commissioner of police (east). “We have put more than 100 police officers on the job of identifying the suspect and nabbing him.”

He added that he was confident that the image, obtained from a camera in the neighbourhood, was that of the rapist.

The girl in the case is a Class 2 student at a government school in the neighbourhood and lived with her parents in a rented accommodation.

She had left her home around 9.45 pm on Tuesday to buy milk from a shop in the neighbourhood when the suspect allegedly lured her to the terrace of a nearby house.

“After the crime, the man fled. The girl walked out and headed for the shop where she was going to buy milk and told the woman shopkeeper about the incident. She then alerted the parents,” said the deputy commissioner of police.

Deputy commissioner of police Singh denied media reports that the survivor walked from the crime spot to the shop without clothes.

Police received was alerted about the incident at around 10.45 pm after which the girl was sent to a hospital for medical examination and treatment. “The medical report confirmed rape. She was discharged from the hospital the same night,” said the officer.

While the girl has been able to help the investigators by providing certain descriptions about the suspect, the police said they have been trying to shield the survivor from the investigation process and save her from more trauma.

The police initially focused on the occupants of the house whose terrace was used for the crime, but have not found them to be involved in the crime so far.

First Published: Dec 21, 2018 10:35 IST