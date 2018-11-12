Cops on Raftaar bikes nab 2 snatchers on Pulsar motorcycle after 5km chase in west Delhi lanes

Six policemen patrolling west Delhi streets on recently launched “Raftaar” bikes caught two suspected snatchers after chasing their Pulsar motorcycle for almost five kilometres in narrow lanes between Ramesh Nagar and Kirti Nagar last week.

One of the policemen was injured in the operation after the two men rammed their bike into his motorcycle.

Police said that 13 cases of snatching and theft were solved with the arrest of the two men, identified as Harpreet Singh alias Preet,27, and Harpreet Singh alias Honey,26. They said Preet was previously involved in 56 cases of snatching, robbery and theft while Honey had 26 such cases against him.

A country made pistol with two live rounds, stolen Pulsar bike that they were riding, and a snatched mobile phone were seized from them.

First Published: Nov 12, 2018 11:36 IST