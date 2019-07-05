Cops save woman who tries to hang herself

Timely action by police on Wednesday saved the life of a 38-year-old woman who attempted to end her life by hanging in south Delhi’s Tigri.

Two policemen on duty at a Delhi Police’s emergency response vehicle (ERV) cut the iron grills of a window at the woman’s house, brought her down and rushed her to a hospital where she was saved, police said. Efforts to know the reasons for her attempt are being made, police said.

Deputy commissioner of police (south) Vijay Kumar said that they received a call reporting that a woman has locked herself up in a room at her house in Tigri, near Sangam Vihar and is trying to hang herself.

“The information was conveyed to assistant sub-inspector Sunder Lal and driver head constable Harish posted at ERV-34 in the area. The two policemen immediately reached the spot and saw through a window that the woman had already hanged herself from the ceiling fan of her house on the third floor. It was also found that before hanging herself the woman had locked her two children in the adjacent room,” said Kumar.

The Deputy commissioner of police further said that the two policemen then called a welder from nearby without any delay and managed to cut the bars of the window.

“The policemen then entered the room through the window and cut the chunni which the woman had used to hang herself. She was rushed to a hospital in the police vehicle where she was revived,” the officer said, adding that she was later shifted to AIIMS Trauma Centre where she is undergoing treatment. Police said the woman’s husband works as a security guard in Gurugram and her third child was in school.

First Published: Jul 05, 2019 05:28 IST