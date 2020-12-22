Cops taking precautions while probing cases of honey trapping, HC told

delhi

Updated: Dec 22, 2020, 22:42 IST

The Delhi police has informed the Delhi High Court that it has issued a standing order in September directing the IOs and the SHOs to take extra precautions while investigating the cases of Honey Trapping while stating that the accused should not be tortured and harassed.

The directions were given in compliance to an earlier court order where the judge had directed the police to look into the complaints of Honey Trapping while hearing the plea of a man who had been allured and later accused in a false rape case.

In September, Justice Suresh Kait had directed the Delhi Police to call for reports from all police stations in cases of ‘’honey trap’’ or extortion and issue standing orders for taking action.

Pursuant to the court’s September 23 direction, the police on December 21 said “a circular has also been issued to all police stations and units with the instructions that in all cases of honey trapping, action may be taken as per law without harassing the accused persons”.

The high court had also directed the police to find out whether the complainant in the instant case and her neighbour/associate were involved in any other similar cases.

The court’s September order had come while granting anticipatory bail to a businessman, accused in a rape case, who claimed that he was trapped and tricked under a well-designed, meticulously planned and thoroughly woven racket of extortionists. The businessman was represented by senior advocate Vikas Pahwa.

The police have told the court that according to reports received from other districts and units, three cases having similar modus operandi as the instant case were found in Rohini and in all three, the complainants were another set of two women.

The police have also told the court that the complainant’s associate in the instant case had herself lodged a similar complaint in 2016. It further told the court that in the instant case, all endeavours would be made to complete the investigation within three months.

According to the prosecution, in the instant case, the woman and the man were strangers till August 24, and as she was looking for a job, she got the man’s number and texted him. The man replied that he was looking for a “hot personal assistant” and a meeting was fixed and the woman sent her location where the man came with a wine, it had alleged.

It had also alleged that after drinks, the man raped her and she called her neighbour for help. When she came, she saw the man running away from the woman’s house and the matter was reported to police.

However, Pahwa had argued in court that as per the WhatsApp chat, the woman had got the man’s number through an online job portal and she asked him whether he was looking for any personal assistant. When the man answered in affirmative, the woman, instead of sending pictures in professional suits or attire, sent her sensuous pictures in bathing suits or bikinis, he contended.