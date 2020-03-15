Coronavirus: Coaching centres in Delhi scramble to finish classes

delhi

Updated: Mar 15, 2020 00:19 IST

Switching to virtual learning, planning extra classes and online test series — coaching centres across the national capital are coming up with ways to ensure learning is not affected as they suspend regular classes for competitive exams till the end of the month. The Delhi government on Thursday had directed all educational institutions in the city, including coaching centres, to remain closed till March 31 as a precautionary measure to avoid the further spread of the coronavirus infection.

At Best Coaching Centre in east Delhi’s Lakshmi Nagar, which offers classes for various competitive exams including to Indian Institutes of Technology, officials said they have suspended all offline classes and interaction. “We generally hold online classes in which teachers give lectures through our online channel and students can log in and join the class. Now we have extended the provision for regular students as well. They can also join these classes till March 31,” said Nitesh, an official at the coaching centre.

Career Launcher in Rajendra Nagar also started to take online sessions from Friday. “We have suspended all the classes till March 31 following the Delhi government’s order. Students are now attending online classes from their homes,” said an official not authorised to speak to the media.

Officials at Sriram IAS Academy in west Delhi’s Old Rajinder Nagar said they are planning to take extra classes from April 1 in order to compensate for the loss. “We do not give online classes, which is why extra classes are the only option left for students. They have their preliminary exam on May 30. We are getting many calls from students asking what will be done to compensate their loss. We have assured them that we will hold extra classes from April 1,” said Saroj, an official at the coaching centre.

“Let’s hope that it [the suspension of classes] doesn’t get extended beyond March 31. Otherwise, it will become a major issue for students who have been preparing for a year or two for the civil services exams,” he added.

Ajay Singh, an official at Delhi Institute for Administrative Services (DIAS), another coaching in Old Rajinder Nagar said, “We are providing online study material to students so that their preparation continues. We are also making sure to take all calls of students seeking responses to their subject-related queries,” he said.

At Vision IAS Academy in Karol Bagh, students have been asked to continue taking their tests at home. In an e-mail sent to students on Friday, the coaching centre said, “As per the order of the government of Delhi with regard to Covid-19 epidemic, all Delhi test centres of Vision IAS will remain closed till March, 31, 2020. Students can collect the test papers/answers from the test centres and also submit answer sheets/OMR in either offline or online mode. But writing test at the Delhi test centres will not be allowed till March 31.”