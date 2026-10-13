Nushrratt Bharuccha finds comfort in Shah Rukh Khan-Kajol’s Gerua in hospital, recovering from spine surgery after Bali accident: ‘Healing slowly’
The actor, who recently underwent spine surgery after an accident in Bali, shared a video from her hospital room as she is recovering.
Actor Nushrratt Bharuccha found a reason to smile in the middle of a difficult recovery, thanks to Shah Rukh Khan and Kajol. The actor, who recently underwent spine surgery after an accident in Bali, shared a video from her hospital room on Monday, showing the Bollywood magic that is keeping her spirits up.
Nushrrat Bharuccha shares health update
In the video posted on her Instagram Stories on Monday, Nushrratt is seen smiling from her hospital bed as Gerua, the romantic song featuring Shah Rukh and Kajol in Dilwale, plays on the television. Medical staff are also seen helping her with her meal. Sharing the moment, the actor spoke about finding happiness in small things while getting better.
"And just like that, Shah Rukh Khan and Kajol bring a smile to my face. A reminder, things get better ... little by little... they always do. Healing slowly, dreaming endlessly," she captioned the post.
Nushrratt Bharuccha shares first update after the accident
A few days before sharing the video, Nushrratt had posted a photograph of an empty reclining wheelchair near a window, with the sunset in the background. It was her first social media update since the accident, and her caption hinted at how much life had changed in a short time. She wrote, “Been chasing sunsets forever, and just like that my view changed. But, Picture abhi baaki hai mere dost.”
What happened to Nushrratt Bharuccha in Bali?
Nushrratt suffered a spinal fracture during what her team described as a “work-cum-holiday trip” to Bali. She was first taken to a hospital in Indonesia and later flown back to Mumbai in an air ambulance for surgery.
Her publicist confirmed the news in a statement, saying, “Nushrratt Bharuccha, who was in Bali for a work-cum-holiday trip, met with an unfortunate accident and suffered a fracture in her spine.”
The statement also said that her “immediate priority is her health and ensuring she receives the necessary medical care.” It added that she would need “time to rest and recover,” with her professional commitments likely to be affected over the following weeks. Videos showing Nushrratt arriving in Mumbai on a stretcher also circulated online, leaving fans worried about her condition.
Nushrratt’s upcoming films and work commitments
The accident comes at a time when Nushrratt has projects lined up. She was last seen in the Netflix film Ufff Yeh Siyapaa, alongside Sohum Shah and Nora Fatehi.
The actor is also set to star opposite Tiger Shroff in an untitled action film directed by Remo D’Souza. The film also features Pashmina Roshan, Abhishek Banerjee and Elvish Yadav.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORMonica Yadav
Monica Yadav is a senior entertainment journalist with Hindustan Times Entertainment, based in Mumbai, with nearly 11 years of experience covering Bollywood, Hollywood and Asian entertainment, including Korean, Chinese and Thai cinema, television and music. She is among the few Indian journalists in India with a dedicated focus on Korean entertainment, including K-pop and K-dramas, and has interviewed some of the industry's biggest stars while closely tracking the rise of global pop culture. Her reporting has also taken her beyond India, where she has covered travel, culture and entertainment. Alongside her work at Hindustan Times, her bylines have appeared in several international publications. Known for her in-depth interviews, feature stories and engaging storytelling, Monica enjoys exploring the human side of entertainment. From breaking news and long-form features to music coverage, explainers and on-camera conversations with artists, she is passionate about telling stories that connect with audiences across the world.Read More
Get more updates from Bollywood, Taylor Swift, Hollywood, Music and Web Series along with Latest Entertainment News at Hindustan Times.