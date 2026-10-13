Colorado State University shooting, active shooter reports: What's happening on the Fort Collins campus? What we know
Reports of an active shooter at Colorado State University have surfaced on social media, with one user saying she “heard gunshots and a mob of kids screaming.”
Reports of an active shooter at Colorado State University have surfaced on social media, with one user saying she “heard gunshots and a mob of kids screaming.” There is no official announcement on the situation yet.
What Netizens are saying
“Has anyone heard of the active shooter at CSU? Apparently , the shooter has been killed , hoping and praying that they stopped him before hurting anyone,” a Facebook user wrote.
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“Just got a safety advisory to stay away, heard gunshots and a mob of kids screaming and running. Few buildings and classes on lock down right now,” a user commented.
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Another user wrote, “Just heard from our daughter. Shooter was at the Chem building. She was in the building next door. They just released them to go back to their dorms. This is so sad. My oldest daughter had a shooter at her University 3 years ago. This is crazy.”
“My daughter just called and told us too. She was in math in the engineering building. She didn’t see or hear it but she has a friend that told her they heard gunshots. Big police presence currently on campus,” commented another user.
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Meanwhile, an X post said, “Active Police event near Chemistry building on CSU campus in Fort Collins. Safety alert sent out saying “avoid area between chemistry and microbiology buildings”. Will update as more info is available.”
“There was just a shooting at CSU. Connor is in his dorm safe,” wrote a Facebook user.
Journalist Peter W. Chol said he heard reports of a police presence on the CSU campus.
“A friend of mine, a Ph.D. student on campus, received a notification around 6:02 p.m. He also told me over the phone that he heard “gunshots.” We’re working to get more information from CSU Police,” he wrote on X, sharing a screenshot of the alert.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORSumanti Sen
Sumanti Sen covers everything that’s happening in the US, from politics to entertainment, but her expertise lies in covering crime news. She has comprehensively chronicled the Idaho student murders, the Laken Riley and Iryna Zarutska cases, and the killing of Charlie Kirk, among other incidents. Over the years, she has interviewed several victims/families of victims of crimes seeking justice. She digs up stories that might otherwise remain unheard, and does her bit to ensure that victims and survivors’ voices are heard. Sumanti’s many years of experience also include interviews with Hamas attack survivors and mental health experts, among others. Her coverage of the October 7 Hamas attack on Israel and interviews with survivors of the tragedy, coupled with her other works including the Titan submersible coverage, earned her the Digi Journo of the Quarter award during her first year at Hindustan Times. Sumanti actively tracks missing person cases in the United States, and peruses Reddit and other social media platforms to bring to light cases that frequently elude public attention. She has extensively covered the disappearances of Nancy Guthrie, Thomas Medlin, Beau Mann, and Sudiksha Konanki, among others. When not at work, you will either find her with her novels, or with her beloved rescue pooches.Read More