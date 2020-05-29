e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

May 29, 2020-Friday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Delhi News / Corporations increase cremation capacity from 45 to 100

Corporations increase cremation capacity from 45 to 100

delhi Updated: May 29, 2020 23:48 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustantimes
         

The three municipal corporations released a joint statement late Friday, stating that in view of the increasing number of Covid-19 cases, the corporations have increased the cumulative capacity of cremation to 95-100 bodies per day from their earlier capacity of 45 bodies per day across their crematoriums.

Radha Krishna, the South Delhi Municipal Corporation (SDMC) spokesperson said that a decision was taken by the all three corporations — SDMC, East Delhi Municipal Corporation and North Delhi Municipal Corporation— to allow cremation on wood pyres at Punjabi Bagh, Nigambodh Ghat, Panchkuiyan Road and Karkardooma cremation grounds, and electric cremation at Lodhi Road crematorium, with the increased capacity of about 20-22; 15-16; 08-10; 06-08 and 05-06 bodies respectively.

“With the inclusion of the wood pyre facility for cremation, the cumulative capacity has gone up to 95-100 bodies per day from the earlier 45. This is apart from the facilities available at four burial grounds and one Christian burial ground under the jurisdiction of the municipal corporations. The capacity can be further increased if the situation arises,” Krishna said.

top news
Trump announces termination of ties with WHO over coronavirus pandemic
Trump announces termination of ties with WHO over coronavirus pandemic
Twin earthquakes in Haryana in one hour, tremors felt in Delhi
Twin earthquakes in Haryana in one hour, tremors felt in Delhi
Italy backs India’s WHO reform call, seeks probe into origin of pandemic
Italy backs India’s WHO reform call, seeks probe into origin of pandemic
WHO, 37 nations launch alliance to share tools to tackle Covid-19 pandemic
WHO, 37 nations launch alliance to share tools to tackle Covid-19 pandemic
Sonu Sood airlifts 169 Odisha girls from Kerala to their home
Sonu Sood airlifts 169 Odisha girls from Kerala to their home
‘Remember, this is pre-lockdown’: Chidambaram warns on 11-yr low GDP slump
‘Remember, this is pre-lockdown’: Chidambaram warns on 11-yr low GDP slump
Hits and misses as Jagan Reddy completes one year as Andhra chief minister
Hits and misses as Jagan Reddy completes one year as Andhra chief minister
Covid updates: Covid fatalities surge; Corona express jibe; Trump on China
Covid updates: Covid fatalities surge; Corona express jibe; Trump on China
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveCovid-19 Cases India

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

delhi news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In