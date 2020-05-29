Corporations increase cremation capacity from 45 to 100

delhi

Updated: May 29, 2020 23:48 IST

The three municipal corporations released a joint statement late Friday, stating that in view of the increasing number of Covid-19 cases, the corporations have increased the cumulative capacity of cremation to 95-100 bodies per day from their earlier capacity of 45 bodies per day across their crematoriums.

Radha Krishna, the South Delhi Municipal Corporation (SDMC) spokesperson said that a decision was taken by the all three corporations — SDMC, East Delhi Municipal Corporation and North Delhi Municipal Corporation— to allow cremation on wood pyres at Punjabi Bagh, Nigambodh Ghat, Panchkuiyan Road and Karkardooma cremation grounds, and electric cremation at Lodhi Road crematorium, with the increased capacity of about 20-22; 15-16; 08-10; 06-08 and 05-06 bodies respectively.

“With the inclusion of the wood pyre facility for cremation, the cumulative capacity has gone up to 95-100 bodies per day from the earlier 45. This is apart from the facilities available at four burial grounds and one Christian burial ground under the jurisdiction of the municipal corporations. The capacity can be further increased if the situation arises,” Krishna said.