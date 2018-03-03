Couple found dead inside bathroom in naked state after Holi celebration in Ghaziabad

A couple in their mid-30s was found dead under mysterious circumstances inside the bathroom of their flat at Indirapuram on Friday night. The police said that the couple had retired to their room after playing Holi on Friday evening, but they were found dead in the bathroom a couple of hours later in a naked state.

Police officials said that the postmortem report of the victims — Neeraj Singhania , 37, and his wife Ruchi, 35 — could not conclude the reason behind the deaths and their viscera has been preserved for further analysis. Neeraj was working as a deputy general manager with a reputed company, offering international telecom solutions while his wife was also a professional with a company in Noida.

“The autopsy reports have remained inconclusive and viscera has been preserved for further analysis. They both were found inside the bathroom in a naked state. There were no indications of any electrocution incident, suffocation or any gas formation inside the bathroom due to any electronic appliance such as geyser. It is strange that none of them survived and could not raise any alarm before they died together,” said Dr Rakesh Kumar Mishr, circle officer (Indirapuram).

Police sources said that the family and the two victims celebrated Holi on the terrace of the building at Gyan Khand on Friday and retired to their room around 5 pm.

“Other members of the family were also present inside the flat on Friday. The room of the couple was locked from inside. When the family members called them to have dinner late Friday night, there was no response. The door of their room was knocked again but without any response. Thereafter, one of the family members peeped through the ventilator of the bathroom and found both lying on the floor,” said a police officer from Indirapuram police station.

“The door of the bathroom was also bolted from inside and it was later broken to gain entry. Both the victims were rushed to a hospital where they were declared brought dead,” the officer said.

Both Neeraj and Ruchi had a love marriage in December 2010 and have a five-year-old daughter.