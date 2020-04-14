Covid-19: Delhi adds 8 more containment zones, count up to 55. See complete list here.

Updated: Apr 14, 2020 22:31 IST

The number of coronavirus containment zones in Delhi rose to 55 on Monday after 8 new areas were added to the list.

The Delhi government expanded the list of containment zones in the national capital to 55. One of the eight new red zones was B-Block, Shastri Park, in the north-east district.

This was one of the only two districts - north-west is the other - that did not have any area under the containment zone. The north-east district is highly vulnerable due to its densely-populated residential neighbourhoods.

A list of containment zones issued by the government late on Tuesday evening also included areas in Sangam Vihar, C-2 Janakpuri, several lanes in Chhuriya Mohalla of Tughlakabad village in south Delhi and Jahangirpuri in north Delhi, Bara Hindu Rao area and Nawabganj in central Delhi.

Here is the complete list:

1. Entire affected street near Gandhi Park, Malviya Nagar

2. Entire affected street of Gali No 5, 6 &7, L 1 Sangam Vihar

3. Affected area around H. No.A-176, Deoli Extension

4. Shahjahanabad society, plot no 1, Sector 11, Dwarka

5. Dinpur Village

6. Gali No. 5 & 5A, H-2 Block, Benagli Colony, Mahavir Enclave

7. Markaz Masjid and Nizamuddin Basti

8. Nizamuddin West (G and D block) areas

9. Area of Street/Gali No. 18 to 22 of Zakir Nagar and nearby area of Abu Bakar Masjid of Zakir Nagar

10 (Core) rest of Zakir Nagar as Buffer Zone

11. H. No. 811 to 829 and 842 to 835 - Khadda Colony, Jaitpur, Extension, Part-II

12. H. No. 1144 to 1134 and 618 to 623 - Khadda Colony, Jaitpur, Extension, Part-II

13. Gali No. 16, Kachhi Colony, Madanpur Khadar, Extension, Delhi

14. Mehela Mohalla, Madanpur Khadar, Delhi

15. H-Block, Near Umra Masjid, Abu Fazal Enclave

16. E-Block, Abu Fazal Enclave, Delhi

17. H No. 97 to 107 and H. No. 120-127 Kailash Hills, East of Kailash

18. E-Block (E-284 to E-294) East of Kailash, Delhi

19. H. No. 53 to 55 & 25, Shera Mohalla, Garhi, East of Kailash

20. B Block Jahangirpuri

21. Gali No. 1 to 10 (1 to 1000) C Block Jhangirpuri

22. H. No 141 to H. No 180, Gali no. 14, Kalyanpuri

23. Mansara Apartments , Vasundhara Enclave

24. 3 Galis of Khichripur including Gali containing H. No. 5/387 Khichripur

25. Gali No 9, Pandav Nagar

26. Vardhaman Apartments , Mayur Vihar, Phase I , Extension

27. Mayurdhwaj Apartments , I P Extension, Patparganj

28. Gali no. 4, from H. No. J- 3/115 (Nagar Dairy) to H. No. J- 3/108 (towards Anar wali Masjid Chowk), Kishan Kunj Extension

29. Gali No. 4, from H. No J- 3/101 to H. No. J - 3/107 Krishan Kunj Extension

30. Gali No. 5, A Block ( From H No. A- 176 to A-189), West Vinod Nagar

31. E-Pocket, GTB Enclave

32. J & K, L and H pockets Dilshad Garden

33. G, H, J, Blocks old Seemapuri

34. F- 70 to 90 block Dilshad Colony

35. Pratap khand, Jhilmil Colony

36. Shastri Market, including J.J. Cluster of South Moti Bagh

37. Bengali Market/ Babar Road adjoining area of Todarmal Road, Babar Lane and School Lane Sadar Bazaar

38. Chandni Mahal

39. Nabi Karim

40. In and around area of G-174, Capital Greens, DLF, Motinagar

41. In and around area of B- 1/2, Paschim Vihar

42. In and around area of 11/3, 2nd Floor Ashok Nagar

43. In and around area of H. No. A-30, Mansarovar Garden

44. Balaji Apartment, Sant Nagar, Burari

45. In and around A-1B/75A, Krishna Apartment, Paschim Vihar

46. In and around A-280. J.J. Colony, Madipur

47. In and around area of 36/4, East Patel Nagar

48. Gali No 1, 2 & 3, Block-D, Sangam Vihar

49. C-2, Block, Janakpuri, Kothi No. -119 14.04.2020

50. Gali starting from H.No. G-54 to F-107 & Entire Gali starting from H.No. CN-854 to H.No. 137, Chhuriya Mohalla, Tughlakabad Village

51. 1100 Wali Gali (H. No. 1181-1200), 1200 Wali Gali (H. No. 1238-1268),

52. 1300 Wali Gali (H. No. 1306-1331), H-3 Block, Jhangirpuri, Delhi

53. Bara Hindu Rao Area

54. Nawab Ganj Area

55. H.No,-62, Gali No-4, B-Block, Shastri Park