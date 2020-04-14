Covid-19: Delhi adds 8 more containment zones, count up to 55. See complete list here.
On Monday, the national capital reported a sharp rise in the number of COVID-19 cases in a day with 356, taking the tally to 1,510, while four people died of the disease within 24 hours.delhi Updated: Apr 14, 2020 22:31 IST
The number of coronavirus containment zones in Delhi rose to 55 on Monday after 8 new areas were added to the list.
The Delhi government expanded the list of containment zones in the national capital to 55. One of the eight new red zones was B-Block, Shastri Park, in the north-east district.
This was one of the only two districts - north-west is the other - that did not have any area under the containment zone. The north-east district is highly vulnerable due to its densely-populated residential neighbourhoods.
A list of containment zones issued by the government late on Tuesday evening also included areas in Sangam Vihar, C-2 Janakpuri, several lanes in Chhuriya Mohalla of Tughlakabad village in south Delhi and Jahangirpuri in north Delhi, Bara Hindu Rao area and Nawabganj in central Delhi.
Here is the complete list:
1. Entire affected street near Gandhi Park, Malviya Nagar
2. Entire affected street of Gali No 5, 6 &7, L 1 Sangam Vihar
3. Affected area around H. No.A-176, Deoli Extension
4. Shahjahanabad society, plot no 1, Sector 11, Dwarka
5. Dinpur Village
6. Gali No. 5 & 5A, H-2 Block, Benagli Colony, Mahavir Enclave
7. Markaz Masjid and Nizamuddin Basti
8. Nizamuddin West (G and D block) areas
9. Area of Street/Gali No. 18 to 22 of Zakir Nagar and nearby area of Abu Bakar Masjid of Zakir Nagar
10 (Core) rest of Zakir Nagar as Buffer Zone
11. H. No. 811 to 829 and 842 to 835 - Khadda Colony, Jaitpur, Extension, Part-II
12. H. No. 1144 to 1134 and 618 to 623 - Khadda Colony, Jaitpur, Extension, Part-II
13. Gali No. 16, Kachhi Colony, Madanpur Khadar, Extension, Delhi
14. Mehela Mohalla, Madanpur Khadar, Delhi
15. H-Block, Near Umra Masjid, Abu Fazal Enclave
16. E-Block, Abu Fazal Enclave, Delhi
17. H No. 97 to 107 and H. No. 120-127 Kailash Hills, East of Kailash
18. E-Block (E-284 to E-294) East of Kailash, Delhi
19. H. No. 53 to 55 & 25, Shera Mohalla, Garhi, East of Kailash
20. B Block Jahangirpuri
21. Gali No. 1 to 10 (1 to 1000) C Block Jhangirpuri
22. H. No 141 to H. No 180, Gali no. 14, Kalyanpuri
23. Mansara Apartments , Vasundhara Enclave
24. 3 Galis of Khichripur including Gali containing H. No. 5/387 Khichripur
25. Gali No 9, Pandav Nagar
26. Vardhaman Apartments , Mayur Vihar, Phase I , Extension
27. Mayurdhwaj Apartments , I P Extension, Patparganj
28. Gali no. 4, from H. No. J- 3/115 (Nagar Dairy) to H. No. J- 3/108 (towards Anar wali Masjid Chowk), Kishan Kunj Extension
29. Gali No. 4, from H. No J- 3/101 to H. No. J - 3/107 Krishan Kunj Extension
30. Gali No. 5, A Block ( From H No. A- 176 to A-189), West Vinod Nagar
31. E-Pocket, GTB Enclave
32. J & K, L and H pockets Dilshad Garden
33. G, H, J, Blocks old Seemapuri
34. F- 70 to 90 block Dilshad Colony
35. Pratap khand, Jhilmil Colony
36. Shastri Market, including J.J. Cluster of South Moti Bagh
37. Bengali Market/ Babar Road adjoining area of Todarmal Road, Babar Lane and School Lane Sadar Bazaar
38. Chandni Mahal
39. Nabi Karim
40. In and around area of G-174, Capital Greens, DLF, Motinagar
41. In and around area of B- 1/2, Paschim Vihar
42. In and around area of 11/3, 2nd Floor Ashok Nagar
43. In and around area of H. No. A-30, Mansarovar Garden
44. Balaji Apartment, Sant Nagar, Burari
45. In and around A-1B/75A, Krishna Apartment, Paschim Vihar
46. In and around A-280. J.J. Colony, Madipur
47. In and around area of 36/4, East Patel Nagar
48. Gali No 1, 2 & 3, Block-D, Sangam Vihar
49. C-2, Block, Janakpuri, Kothi No. -119 14.04.2020
50. Gali starting from H.No. G-54 to F-107 & Entire Gali starting from H.No. CN-854 to H.No. 137, Chhuriya Mohalla, Tughlakabad Village
51. 1100 Wali Gali (H. No. 1181-1200), 1200 Wali Gali (H. No. 1238-1268),
52. 1300 Wali Gali (H. No. 1306-1331), H-3 Block, Jhangirpuri, Delhi
53. Bara Hindu Rao Area
54. Nawab Ganj Area
55. H.No,-62, Gali No-4, B-Block, Shastri Park