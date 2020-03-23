Covid-19 outbreak: Jump quarantine, face punishment, says Delhi govt order

delhi

Updated: Mar 23, 2020

The Delhi government on Sunday reiterated strict action against those who jump quarantine under the Epidemic Diseases Act. According to the order, approximately 35,000 people have returned to the city from foreign countries since March 1.

The district magistrates, through their surveillance teams, have been asked to conduct a thorough verification exercise of these people and ensure that they complete their 14-day mandatory home quarantine. The order specifies that even those who have come in contact with such a person should remain in 14-day home quarantine. “A separate order has been issued for people who are not following the quarantine. This is just to reiterate what was said in the notification of the Epidemic Diseases Act. It empowers the DMs to take action and ever register an FIR and get people who skip quarantine back to the hospitals or their homes,” said an official from health department.

For not following the order, one can be jailed for a month and/ or be fined Rs 200 and if their action endangers human life, the punishment can be up to six months and/or Rs 1,000 fine.