CPCB issues notice to Delhi government for immediate action against local pollution

CPCB issues notice to Delhi government for immediate action against local pollution

Out of 3,094 complaints lodged on Sameer app during October 7 and November 18, only 34% of the complaints have been redressed so far

delhi Updated: Dec 04, 2020, 13:12 IST
HT Correspondent | Edited by Smriti Sinha
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
The CPCB has issued three directions to Delhi government to redress complaints on Sameer app.
The CPCB has issued three directions to Delhi government to redress complaints on Sameer app.(HT file photo)
         

The Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) has issued a notice to Delhi government to take immediate action on emissions from open burning of waste; improper handling of construction waste; industrial emissions; dust from unpaved roads and open spaces which have been reported by citizens on Centre’s Sameer mobile application.

The notice issued under Section 5 of the Environment Protection Act 1986 said out of 3,094 complaints lodged on Sameer app between October 7 and November 18, only 34% of the complaints have been redressed so far and out of 784 complaints lodged on social media during the same period, only 24% have been redressed so far.

Under Section 5 of the Act, which gives CPCB powers to issue directions in writing to any person, officer or any authority who shall be bound to comply with such directions, the Board has issued three directions to Delhi government. It has said that Delhi government should ensure immediate action for complete redressal of complaints on Sameer app and social media; closely monitor actions taken on polluting events; ensure regular surveillance and strict action against illegal industrial activities including tyre burning and dumping of construction waste.

“Delhi’s pollution levels are still high. Stubble burning has stopped but pollution levels are in very poor category. CPCB’s 50 teams are monitoring polluting activities in Delhi and NCR and have been informing various agencies but agencies haven’t acted on all complaints. Delhi government agencies should get their act together,” said Prakash Javadekar, Union environment minister on Friday.

HT has reached out to Delhi government for a response on CPCB’s notice. This copy will be updated with their response.

