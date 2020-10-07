e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Oct 07, 2020-Wednesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Delhi News / CPCB writes to Delhi govt over air pollution, lists out pending tasks

CPCB writes to Delhi govt over air pollution, lists out pending tasks

Pointing out the shortcomings in action plans of 13 pollution hotspots in the national capital, it said the updated status of Wazirpur has not been received. The CPCB also said that the target of greening and paving in the hotspot areas is not mentioned.

delhi Updated: Oct 07, 2020 16:40 IST
hindustantimes.com| Edited by Susmita Pakrasi
hindustantimes.com| Edited by Susmita Pakrasi
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
CPCB said some tasks to curb air pollution in Delhi have been accomplished but “more needs to be done”.
CPCB said some tasks to curb air pollution in Delhi have been accomplished but “more needs to be done”.(PTI)
         

Expressing concern over the menace of air pollution in Delhi during winters, the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) on Wednesday asked the Arvind Kejriwal government to take immediate action on major pollution sources like construction and demolition activities and open garbage dumping.

Listing out a series of tasks to be accomplished across Delhi, the central pollution watchdog has asked in a letter to the Delhi government to take early action on dumping of mixed municipal solid waste at three dump sites in Bhalswa, Ghazipur and Okhla.

“It is observed that construction and demolition activities and open dumping of waste/garbage continue to be the major concern in most of the areas and therefore, special efforts are needed to curb these activities,” the CPCB said.

It said some tasks to curb air pollution in Delhi have been accomplished but “more needs to be done”.

Pointing out the shortcomings in action plans of 13 pollution hotspots in the capital, it said the updated status of Wazirpur hotspot has not been received while the target of greening and paving in the hotspot areas is not mentioned.

(With inputs from PTI)

tags
top news
PM Modi dials Putin, wants to host him as soon as global health crisis wanes
PM Modi dials Putin, wants to host him as soon as global health crisis wanes
Yogendra Yadav, farmers protest near Haryana Deputy CM’s house
Yogendra Yadav, farmers protest near Haryana Deputy CM’s house
2020 Nobel Prize for chemistry awarded to Charpentier and Doudna
2020 Nobel Prize for chemistry awarded to Charpentier and Doudna
Sushant Singh Rajput death: Mumbai Police to take action against journalists who chase vehicles
Sushant Singh Rajput death: Mumbai Police to take action against journalists who chase vehicles
‘Must have called boyfriend to the field’: BJP leader’s shocker on Hathras
‘Must have called boyfriend to the field’: BJP leader’s shocker on Hathras
Rhea Chakraborty has no criminal antecedents: 5 things Bombay HC said
Rhea Chakraborty has no criminal antecedents: 5 things Bombay HC said
India disses 1959 claim at Ladakh border meet, watches for China’s next move
India disses 1959 claim at Ladakh border meet, watches for China’s next move
MI vs RR Review and KKR vs CSK Preview on Battleground T20
MI vs RR Review and KKR vs CSK Preview on Battleground T20
trending topics
Covid-19 Live UpdatesCovid 19 IndiaHathras gang-rape caseBihar Assembly Election 2020Bigg Boss 14Nobel Prize for PhysicsRhea Chakraborty

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

delhi news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In