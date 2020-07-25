CRPF sub-inspector shoots dead senior before killing self at MHA office

delhi

Updated: Jul 25, 2020 23:21 IST

A sub-inspector of the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) allegedly shot dead his senior on Friday night, before turning the gun on himself at an office of the ministry of home affairs (MHA) in Lodhi Estate.

Police said the two men, who belonged to CRPF’s 122 Battalion and were posted at the bungalow, had an argument after which the sub-inspector used his AK-47 rifle to shoot the inspector dead and then kill himself. Preliminary investigation has revealed that the two shared the same office room inside the bungalow.

Police said the incident took place around 10pm. Other staffers heard a gunshot and rushed to the room, to find the inspector shot in the head.

“Witnesses said the inspector was having his dinner when he was shot. Less than a minute later, another gunshot was heard, this time from the guard room near the main entrance to the premises. The staffers rushed there to find the sub-inspector lying dead with a gunshot wound to his head. The matter was immediately reported to senior CRPF officers,” said a senior police officer, who wished not to be named.

Deputy commissioner of police (New Delhi) Eish Singhal said the AK-47 rifle used in the shooting was issued to the sub-inspector.

“Preliminary probe suggests that two bullets were fired from that rifle. The SI and the inspector shared the same room and were involved in a fight over something; we are yet to ascertain what. We have registered a case of murder and are probing the matter,” Singhal said.

Following the incident, a team of forensic experts visited the spot and lifted evidence for examination.

M Dhinakaran, spokesperson, CRPF, said the duo was posted with the 122 Battalion. ”The fratricidal event is an aberration which seems to have been committed on the spur of the moment. An inquiry has been ordered to establish the facts of the matter and will be taken to its logical end,” he said.