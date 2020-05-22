e-paper
Days after relaxation in lockdown norms, heavy traffic at Delhi’s ITO area

delhi Updated: May 22, 2020 13:59 IST
Asian News International| Posted by Susmita Pakrasi
New Delhi
The Delhi government has allowed private offices to operate with full strength, stressing that offices should permit a majority of their staff to work from home.(PTI)
         

With the lockdown guidelines being relaxed under the fourth phase of COVID-19 lockdown, heavy traffic congestion was seen at ITO area here on Friday.

Several cars, two-wheelers, auto-rickshaws and a few buses were seen on the roads as people started going to their workplaces in the national capital amid the lockdown.

The Delhi government has allowed private offices to operate with full strength, stressing that offices should permit a majority of their staff to work from home.

According to the Delhi government, not more than one passenger is allowed in auto-rickshaws, e-rickshaws, and cycle-rickshaws. The Delhi Transport Corporation (DTC) also resumed its city bus services earlier this week.

As per orders, no movement will be allowed between 7 pm and 7 am except for essential services and in case of an emergency.

