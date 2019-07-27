DCW chairperson slams trans bill, asks for revisions

Delhi Commission for Women (DCW) chief Swati Maliwal on Friday slammed the ‘Transgender Persons (Protection of Rights) Bill, 2019’ saying there are “serious gaps” in the bill and that it will “encourage sexual assault”. The bill was introduced in the Lok Sabha on Friday by the ministry of social justice and empowerment.

In a letter to Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla, as well as to union minister of social justice and empowerment, Thawar Chand Gehlot, Maliwal wrote, “The commission welcomes the move to introduce a bill to protect transgender persons. But the proposed draft of the bill, as accessed by the commission, has serious gaps and will be detrimental to transgender persons. It will encourage sexual assault, as it limits punishment to between only six months and two years.”

The DCW has asked for the bill to be sent to a standing committee so that a complete law promoting the rights and welfare of transgender persons, is drafted.

First Published: Jul 27, 2019 06:50 IST