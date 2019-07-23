DCW notice to EC for using photo of gang-rape convict

The Delhi Commission for Women (DCW) on Monday issued a notice to the Election Commission of India (ECI) regarding the alleged publication of a picture of a convict in the 2012 Delhi gang-rape case on the official advertisements of the Punjab state Election Commission.

The commission said that the mother of the 23-year-old paramedic student informed the DCW that the photograph of one of the men convicted in the case was displayed on the official billboard advertisements of the Punjab State Election Commission. The woman said the photograph was being widely circulated on social media.

“Shockingly, the convict has been described as a brand ambassador of the Election Commission,” the notice read.

The DCW has sought a response and details in the matter from the ECI by July 29.

DCW chairperson Swati Maliwal, said, “This is a matter of great shame as it is a clear incident of glorification of a rape convict. Indeed, the matter has caused great pain and hurt not only to the parents of the victim but to all victims of sexual violence.”

“The Commission has sought specific names of the officers responsible for the act and details of the action that has been taken against them. Further the Commission has sought the steps that shall be taken by the Election Commission to ensure such incidents don’t occur in future,” she said.

Meanwhile, district election officer of Hoshiarpur, Isha Kalia said that an enquiry has been initiated. “Action will be taken against whosoever has made the inadvertent mistake,” she adds.

First Published: Jul 23, 2019 03:14 IST