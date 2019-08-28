DDA to retire 10 officials facing corruption cases

delhi

Updated: Aug 28, 2019 04:03 IST

The DDA has started a drive to compulsorily retire 10 Group B officials. According to DDA officials, the Group B personnel are allegedly involved in corrupt practices and are facing trial/investigation in criminal cases. These officials belong to the engineering, accounts and horticulture department.

In a statement, the DDA said, “Delhi Development Authority has started drive to weed out deadwoods from the department and is in the process of premature retirement of its 10 Group-B gazetted and non-gazetted officers/officials from the services of the Authority under the provisions of FR-56(j)/ Rule-48 of CCS (Pension) Rules-1972.”

The list of 10 officials include, an assistant director (Ministerial), an assistant accounts Officer, two assistant engineer (Civil), four are junior engineer (Civil), an assistant section officer and a section officer with the horticulture department.

