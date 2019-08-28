e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Aug 28, 2019-Wednesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Wednesday, Aug 28, 2019

DDA to retire 10 officials facing corruption cases

According to DDA officials, the Group B personnel are allegedly involved in corrupt practices and are facing trial/investigation in criminal cases.

delhi Updated: Aug 28, 2019 04:03 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
These officials belong to the engineering, accounts and horticulture department.
These officials belong to the engineering, accounts and horticulture department. (Representative image)
         

The DDA has started a drive to compulsorily retire 10 Group B officials. According to DDA officials, the Group B personnel are allegedly involved in corrupt practices and are facing trial/investigation in criminal cases. These officials belong to the engineering, accounts and horticulture department.

In a statement, the DDA said, “Delhi Development Authority has started drive to weed out deadwoods from the department and is in the process of premature retirement of its 10 Group-B gazetted and non-gazetted officers/officials from the services of the Authority under the provisions of FR-56(j)/ Rule-48 of CCS (Pension) Rules-1972.”

The list of 10 officials include, an assistant director (Ministerial), an assistant accounts Officer, two assistant engineer (Civil), four are junior engineer (Civil), an assistant section officer and a section officer with the horticulture department.

First Published: Aug 28, 2019 04:03 IST

tags
more from delhi
top news
    trending topics
    PV SindhuICC Test RankingINX media caseSalman KhanJasprit BumrahRRB Group D examP ChidambaramWar trailerPriyanka ChopraBala TeaserMS DhoniRBIChandrayaan 2Narendra ModiArvind Kejriwal
    don't miss