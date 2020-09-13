DDA to start on-site camp to hand out possession letters to allottees

The Delhi Development Authority (DDA) has started an on-site camp to give possession letters to allottees of its last year’s housing scheme.

The camp will be held at Vasant Kunj in south Delhi on September 14 and 15. The allotment process, which had started last December, got stalled in March because of the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) pandemic.

The land-owning agency had resumed the allotment process in September after a gap of five months.

“We decided to hold on-site camps in a bid to minimise the allottees’ trips to our office. Allottees should bring all original documents along with a set of their photocopies and an identity proof for verification. Those who were earlier called to our headquarters for paperwork should also come to submit their documents,” said a DDA official.

The DDA had put on sale 18,000 flats — 8,300 lower income group (LIG), 1,550 middle income group (MIG), 450 high income group (HIG) and 7,700 for the economically weaker section (EWS)-- in its housing scheme in March, 2019 before the parliamentary elections.

The draw of the lottery, which got delayed because of the polls, was held in July, 2019 .

Of the nearly 18,000 flats, the DDA could manage to sell 8,438 because of a poor response to the scheme.

“Once the allotment of the last year’s scheme is done, we will start work on new projects,” said a DDA official.