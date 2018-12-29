‘Dead lizard’ found inside muffin at Delhi airport lounge

A passenger alleged that he suffered food poisoning from a dead lizard he found in a muffin he ordered at the Delhi airport’s premium lounge while waiting for a flight on December 18.

Officials at the airport said the passenger had to be rushed to Safdarjung Hospital after he started vomiting. The doctor who attended the passenger at the airport reported the matter to Delhi Police which is probing the incident.

According to an official from the airport, who did not wish to be named, around 7pm on December 18, the terminal manager made a call from the Plaza Premium Lounge near boarding Gate 33 at Terminal 2, reporting a medical emergency.

“When a doctor and other staff reached there, the passenger, a Bengaluru resident, who felt unwell and started to vomit, said that he had found body parts of a dead lizard in his muffin. After first aid, the doctor and staff sent him to Safdarjung Hospital for treatment,” the officer said, requesting anonymity.

Deputy commissioner of police (IGIA) Sanjay Bhatia said they received a call from Safdarjung Hospital at 8.46pm. “Our officer reached the hospital and after the passenger’s medical examination, the sample of food was taken in possession. It has been sent to forensics lab. The passenger was declared fit. If anyone is found at fault, we will register a case and appropriate action will be taken,” Bhatia said.

DCP Bhatia said that the passenger was soon discharged.

Later, the passenger issued a written complaint at the airport’s help desk. In his complaint, the passenger mentioned, “I was travelling from Delhi to Bengaluru on December 18, 2018, on flight 6E2977. I bought muffins and found a dead lizard inside my order. I showed (the muffin) to the terminal manager [name withheld] but the manager did not give a proper response and tried to destroy the evidence. I am very upset over this matter.”

Reacting to the incident, a spokesperson for the private concessionaire that runs the Plaza Premium Lounge said, “Since the matter is under investigation, we cannot confirm anything as of now.”

An officer from the airport said that the lounge is a private property and does not come under the airport operator — Delhi International Airport Ltd (DIAL).

First Published: Dec 29, 2018 08:56 IST