Decision on DUSU president Ankiv Baisoya accused of faking marksheet likely today

A decision on whether recently-elected Delhi University Student Union president Ankiv Baisoya will remain a student and continue to occupy the post is likely Monday when a Tamil Nadu university’s reply to DU’s request to verify his graduation marksheets is expected.

The Congress’s student wing National Students Union of India (NSUI), which alleged Baisoya, who belongs to RSS-backed Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP), submitted fake documents to get admission to the Master’s in Buddhist Studies programme and had warned the Delhi University that it will approach the court if no action is taken on its complaint by Monday.

The NSUI last week circulated what they claimed was Baisoya’s bachelor’s degree along with a letter from Tamil Nadu‘s Thiruvalluvar University, claiming that it was a fake. The varsity’s registrar V Peruvalluthi also confirmed that the certificate sent by the NSUI for verification was a fake.

Baisoya had termed the allegation as NSUI’s “propaganda” but fuelled the controversy by being unable to recall the nature of the course he pursued at the Thiruvalluvar University. “I studied many subjects including English but I do not remember the other subjects,” he said.

The NSUI had submitted a complaint against Baisoya with the varsity’s grievance redressal committee, which was later forwarded to the Buddhism department for an inquiry.

KT Sarao, head of the department of Buddhist Studies, said last week the department had conducted a meeting with the admission committee and found that a dozen complaints of similar nature were received against other students.

“Besides Baisoya’s case, we have received a dozen of complaints of the same nature against students studying in different courses at the department. We have decided to get all certificates verified as per the procedure in place at DU before transferring the matter to the police,” he said.

The ABVP had bagged three out of four seats in the DU students’ union elections – president, vice-president and joint secretary. The NSUI had won the secretary’s post.

First Published: Oct 01, 2018 09:19 IST