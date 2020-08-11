Delhi govt released Rs 98 crore for MCD teachers’ salaries, high court told

delhi

Updated: Aug 11, 2020 23:59 IST

The Delhi government has informed the Delhi High Court that it has released Rs 98.35 crore to North Delhi Municipal Corporation for paying salaries to 9,000 teachers, engaged by the civic body, for the months of July and August.

The Delhi government has also said it has permitted the municipal corporation to utilise the unspent balance of Rs 1,807.10 lakh from the previous year for the purpose of paying salaries of teachers.

The information was given to a bench of Justice Hima Kohli and Justice Subramonium Prasad while hearing a suo motu PIL initiated by the high court for the disbursement of unpaid salaries of teachers employed in schools run by the North Delhi Municipal Corporation.

The high court had initiated the PIL in June after the Akhil Dilli Prathmik Shikshak Sangh sought directions to pay teacher salaries which were due since March, when the nationwide lockdown came into force.

As Rs 98.35 crore has been released by the Delhi government in favour of north corporation under the scheme of primary education, the civic body shall ensure that salaries dues from May onwards is cleared at the earliest, the bench said.

“Besides the grant-in-aid received from the Delhi Government, the north civic body shall also chip in by making funds available for paying the salaries of teachers teaching in schools being run by it,” it added and directed the civic authority to file a fresh status report within two weeks.

The court listed the matter for further hearing on September 1.

The North Delhi Municipal Corporation had blamed the Delhi government for not releasing grant-In-aid to the civic body due to which it is unable to pay the salaries of its employees.

The Delhi government had said that the grant-In-aid payable by it to the north corporation for payment of salaries to its teachers was Rs 147 crore for the first quarter, April to June, and it has been released in three monthly tranches.