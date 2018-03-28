Delhi: AAP MLA Narayan Dutt Sharma booked for abusing woman officer

Aam Aadmi Party MLA Narayan Dutt Sharma has been booked for allegedly threatening and abusing a woman officer working in a project under the Department of Women and Child Development, police said on Tuesday.

The woman officer has alleged that the MLA abused her during a phone conversation on March 17, the police said, adding an FIR was registered in the incident.

Last year, a case was registered against the MLA for allegedly assaulting an assistant engineer along with 10-12 labourers who had gone to carry out a demolition programme at a school.