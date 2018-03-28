 Delhi: AAP MLA Narayan Dutt Sharma booked for abusing woman officer | delhi news | Hindustan Times
Today in New Delhi, India
Mar 28, 2018-Wednesday
-°C
New Delhi
  • Humidity
    -
  • Wind
    -
select city
Powered by
HT Logo

Delhi: AAP MLA Narayan Dutt Sharma booked for abusing woman officer

The woman officer has alleged that the MLA abused her during a phone conversation on March 17.

delhi Updated: Mar 28, 2018 10:25 IST
Delhi CM and AAP chief Arvind Kejriwal at the Vidhan Sabha in New Delhi.
Delhi CM and AAP chief Arvind Kejriwal at the Vidhan Sabha in New Delhi.(Raj K Raj/HT File Photo)

Aam Aadmi Party MLA Narayan Dutt Sharma has been booked for allegedly threatening and abusing a woman officer working in a project under the Department of Women and Child Development, police said on Tuesday.

The woman officer has alleged that the MLA abused her during a phone conversation on March 17, the police said, adding an FIR was registered in the incident.

Last year, a case was registered against the MLA for allegedly assaulting an assistant engineer along with 10-12 labourers who had gone to carry out a demolition programme at a school.

tags

more from delhi
Smashing the stereotype: Why we should stop believing myths about women and money
Smashing the stereotype: Why we should stop believing myths about women and money
Promotional Feature
Recommended for you