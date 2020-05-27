e-paper

Delhi Air Traffic Control complex attendant succumbs to Covid-19

delhi Updated: May 27, 2020 20:57 IST
A 58-year-old attendant posted at the air traffic control services complex at Delhi airport succumbed to Covid-19 while undergoing treatment at a city hospital last week. The man had contracted the virus last month.

Senior officers said the attendant was not in close contact of any staffer as the ATC was functioning only with skeleton-staff due to suspension of flight operations owing to the Covid-19 outbreak.

According to a senior officer, the attendant had undergone a liver transplant a few months ago. On April 27, he developed some complications and was tested after developing symptoms of Covid. The man latertested positive.

“On Saturday, the man succumbed while undergoing treatment at a hospital,” said the officer, requesting anonymity.

Vineet Gulati, member, Air Navigation Services, confirmed the death and stated that the man had tested positive for the virus.

On Monday, the Delhi Air Traffic Control had reported its first case of Covid-19, when an assistant general manager tested positive for the virus. As a result, 17 others who were in close contact with him were asked to quarantine themselves at home.

