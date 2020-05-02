e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

May 02, 2020-Saturday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Delhi News / Delhi begins evacuation of 800 students stranded in Kota

Delhi begins evacuation of 800 students stranded in Kota

“Hundreds of our children studying in Kota were stuck for more than a month. We are arranging for their return to Delhi. Am so happy they will soon be reunited with their families,” Delhi chief minister Kejriwal tweeted.

delhi Updated: May 02, 2020 15:33 IST
HT Correspondent| Edited by: Sabir Hussain
HT Correspondent| Edited by: Sabir Hussain
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Delhi Government sending 40 buses to bring back its students from Kota, Rajasthan who are stuck there due to lockdown, at Kashmere Gate on Friday.
Delhi Government sending 40 buses to bring back its students from Kota, Rajasthan who are stuck there due to lockdown, at Kashmere Gate on Friday.(ANI)
         

The Delhi government on Saturday began operations to evacuate students from the city stranded in Kota in Rajasthan due to the lockdown, chief minister Arvind Kejriwal said.

“Hundreds of our children studying in Kota were stuck for more than a month. We are arranging for their return to Delhi. Am so happy they will soon be reunited with their families,” Kejriwal tweeted.

 

Delhi Transport Minister Kailash Gahlot said the government has sent a fleet 40 buses to Kota to bring the students back.

“40 buses of Delhi Transport Corporation reached Kota, Rajasthan at around 10 AM today to bring back around 800 students to Delhi. Not more than 20 students will be allowed on a bus. They will be screened at the time of departure and arrival,” Gahlot said according to ANI.

On Wednesday, the Union home ministry in an order had cleared the decks for the evacuation of stranded people. The order said those stranded could be evacuated by buses.

Kota, a coaching hub for competitive examinations is just over 500 km south of Delhi and draws students from many parts of the country.

Uttar Pradesh became the first state to evacuate its students from Kota last month when it sent hundreds of buses to bring back more than 10,000 students.

The union territories of Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh also carried out a similar operation a few days later to bring back 400 of their students from Kota.

tags
top news
Centre permits 193 Pak nationals to return on May 5, asks states to help them
Centre permits 193 Pak nationals to return on May 5, asks states to help them
‘Criminal waste’: Cong attacks Central Vista project after 2 key approvals
‘Criminal waste’: Cong attacks Central Vista project after 2 key approvals
Domestic, international flight ops suspended till May 17
Domestic, international flight ops suspended till May 17
LIVE| PM meets Sitharaman, Shah over second economic stimulus package: Report
LIVE| PM meets Sitharaman, Shah over second economic stimulus package: Report
122 CRPF troopers of Delhi battalion test Covid-19 +ve, over 100 results awaited
122 CRPF troopers of Delhi battalion test Covid-19 +ve, over 100 results awaited
Face mask, white stick: Do Kim Jong Un’s photos hold clues of his absence?
Face mask, white stick: Do Kim Jong Un’s photos hold clues of his absence?
If I bat for an hour, you’ll see a big one: How Dravid spelt doom for Pak
If I bat for an hour, you’ll see a big one: How Dravid spelt doom for Pak
US allows emergency use of antiviral drug remdesivir to treat Covid-19 patients
US allows emergency use of antiviral drug remdesivir to treat Covid-19 patients
trending topics
COVID-19 State TallyCoronavirus LiveCovid-19 Cases in IndiaAnushka SharmaCovid-19 UpdateBanking New RulesRamayan Most Watched ShowPM ModiRishi KapoorAmitab Bachchan

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

delhi news