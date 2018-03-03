Delhi bureaucrats deny softening of stand on spat with AAP-led govt

The Delhi Government Employees Welfare Association (DGEWA) on Saturday reiterated its stand by saying it remains united in the “fight for the dignity and safety” of chief secretary Anshu Prakash and other government servants. The statement comes a day after reports emerged that the organisation was softening its stand on the issue after a delegation of employees led by the association’s president Dayanand Singh called on Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal at his residence on Holi.

A statement issued by DGEWA blamed the ruling Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) for creating confusion among the employees by propagating an alleged softening in their stance.

“A report in media that the Delhi government employees joint forum has diluted its stance on the issue of insult of respected chief secretary of Delhi is wrong and baseless and may be issued by the political party to create confusion among the employees,” said associations’ statement signed by its general secretary Deepak Bhardwaj.

After the meeting with Kejriwal, DGEWA president Dayanand Singh said he visited the chief minister in his “personal capacity” was doing so to inquire about the health of the CM and his mother.

The latest showdown between AAP government and its bureaucracy started last week when the chief secretary alleged that he was beaten up by several AAP MLAs during a meeting at the CM’s residence. Since then, the bureaucrats under the banner of DGEWA, which includes IAS and Delhi, Andaman and Nicobar & Islands Civil Services (DANICS) officers, have been boycotting meetings with AAP government ministers. The officials have been demanding a written apology from the chief minister for the alleged assault on the chief secretary.

The ruling AAP has denied the allegation lay by the chief secretary. Hours after chief secretary’s allegation, the ruling party released a video in which its minister, Imran Hussain and chairman of Delhi Dialogue Commission Ashish Khetan, were purportedly heckled at Delhi secretariat.

“We, as members of the forum, deny the statement of the AAP and further reiterate our stance that we are all united in the fight for the dignity and safety of our respected chief secretary and all other government servants. Our movement will continue till the hon’ble chief minister apologises for the misconduct of the MLAs who assaulted and misbehaved with (the) chief secretary,” it said.

At present the bureaucracy has maintained only written communication with chief minister and his cabinet of ministers in protest against the alleged attack on the chief secretary.