Delhi: CM Arvind Kejriwal to inaugurate Seelampur and Shastri Park flyovers today

delhi

Updated: Oct 24, 2020, 10:40 IST

The much awaited flyovers at Seelampur and Shastri Park will be opened for the public from Saturday, bringing major relief to residents of east and northeast Delhi as well as people who regularly commute through these areas from Uttar Pradesh’s Ghaziabad.

Chief minister Arvind Kejriwal will inaugurate both the flyovers at noon Saturday.

Earlier in the week, public works department (PWD) minister Satyendar Jain had said the estimated project cost of the Seelampur-Shastri Park flyover package was Rs 303.31 crore, but the Delhi government completed both the flyovers and spent only Rs 250 crore.

“Our PWD managed to save at least Rs 53 crore in the project, which is very important at this time (of the pandemic) since the government’s usual sources of revenue have been severely hit,” Jain had said.

The government said the two flyovers are likely to reduce travel time between Shahdara in east Delhi to Kashmere Gate Interstate Bus Terminus (ISBT) by at least 10 minutes. At present, because of heavy vehicular movement and rampant encroachment, there are multiple bottlenecks leading to major snarls on the stretch. Sometimes, during peak hours, it takes 30-40 minutes to cross the stretch.

Construction of the two flyovers, to provide a signal-free ride between Welcome in northeast Delhi and the Kashmere Gate ISBT—a roughly 8km-ride on one of the most congested and traffic-heavy stretches in Delhi — had started in February 2019. They were to be completed in March 2020 but the project hit an initial hurdle in the form of a construction ban due to pollution and a later hurdle because of riots in the region in February. The project was stalled further due to the coronavirus disease-induced nationwide lockdown which began on March 25. The deadline for the flyovers was then shifted to July 2020, but due to lack of labour, they could not be completed earlier.