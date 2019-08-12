Delhi CM inaugurates underground water reservoir in Mundka

delhi

Updated: Aug 12, 2019 12:50 IST

Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal Sunday inaugurated an underground reservoir at Karala in Mundka assembly constituency, which will ensure piped water supply in the area. The UGR with a capacity of 165 lakh litres is expected to benefit 5.36 lakh residents living in 14 villages and 27 unauthorised colonies in the area, where either the supply was low or did not have piped connections.

Providing potable water supply to all households in the capital was one of the major poll planks of the Aam Admi Party (AAP) before it came to power in 2015.

“Keeping our commitment of providing piped water supply to the people in unauthorised colonies we have constructed a UGR that can supply water to 14 villages and 27 kucchi colonies. These places were like Rajasthan earlier, parched for water. Now every household will have piped supply, said Kejriwal while addressing the gathering.

He added, as promised before forming the government, work of laying roads and sewer lines in all unauthorised colonies is on, which were the major issues needed to be addressed.

The total cost of the project is Rs 65 crores. The villages to be benefitted from the project include Karala, Majri, Rani Khera, Savda, Ghevra and Jaunti, among others.

Unauthorised colonies such as Uday Vihar ( Kanjhawala), Harijan Basti (Jaunti village) and Sukhveer Nagar (Karala), among others will now have access to piped supply.

“In 70 years of the country’s independence, these colonies and villages were deprived of water as well as civic amenities such as roads and drains. We did the work within five years of our coming to power, which other parties that ruled Delhi before us promised but never fulfilled,” the chief minister said.

Kejriwal also attacked the parties ruling Delhi earlier that they only indulged in politics and would go to people asking for votes in the names of such promises.

The CM also said that from next month onwards, 90% of residents living in these colonies will have “zero” power bills.

The state government had recently announced free electricity for consumption up to 200 units and a 50% subsidy on those using between 201 and 400 units.

