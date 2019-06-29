Delhi Cong dissolves 280 block committees

Based on a report submitted by a five-member committee formed to assess the party’s performance in the recent Lok Sabha polls, Delhi Congress chief Sheila Dikshit dissolved the party’s 280 block committees on Friday.

The three-time former chief minister announced the dismissal of the 280 block committees with “immediate effect” and said the party is also on its way to form a Pradesh Congress Committee (PCC) for Delhi to strengthen operations before the upcoming assembly elections.

The Delhi Congress had formed the five-member committee to assess reasons for the defeat of the party in all seven parliamentary constituencies in Delhi in the Lok Sabha elections. The committee submitted its report last week, party leaders said.

“Newer and more deserving people will be selected to head the block committees. If the existing members have performed well in their areas, they will be retained,” Dikshit said.

Senior party leaders said the committee had observed in the report that most of the block committee members were found to be operating on papers only. “Most of these committee members did not even meet voters in their areas,” a senior party leader, who did not wish to be named, said.

The committee in its report also blamed the time lost in attempts of stitching an alliance with the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) for the parliamentary elections, the leader added. “Till the last moment, everyone was confused about whether we would be partnering with the AAP for the polls. The local workers were also in a fix,” the leader said.

Dikshit along with senior Delhi Congress leaders also met party president Rahul Gandhi on Friday morning to discuss the party’s performance in the parliamentary elections and chalk out a strategy for the upcoming assembly polls.

