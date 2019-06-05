Delhi Congress on plantation drive

For World Environment Day, the Congress party in Delhi will ask its workers and supporters to plant a sapling in their area.

Delhi Congress chief Sheila Dikshit on Tuesday expressed her concern over the city’s depleting green cover and rising pollution levels. She said that she will begin a plantation drive on the World Environment Day on Wednesday, and will urge workers and supporters to take the initiative forward by continuing to plant saplings in their areas.

“Delhi is turning into a gas chamber and the only solution to help this situation is to increase the green cover of the city. We all should do whatever little we can to help the environment,” she said.

First Published: Jun 05, 2019 06:49 IST