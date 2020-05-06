e-paper
Home / Delhi News / Delhi constable dies after falling sick; samples sent for Covid-19 test

Delhi constable dies after falling sick; samples sent for Covid-19 test

The constable, a resident of Sonipat in Haryana, was posted at a police station in northwest Delhi, police said.

delhi Updated: May 06, 2020 13:42 IST
Press Trust of India | Posted by: Prashasti Singh
A 31-year-old Delhi Police constable died after he fell sick on Tuesday evening and his samples have been sent for Covid-19 test, police said on Wednesday.

The reports of the samples are awaited, they said. The constable, a resident of Sonipat in Haryana, was posted at a police station in northwest Delhi, police said.

He fell sick on Tuesday and was examined at the Deep Chand Bandhi Hospital where he was given medicines, they said, He was also tested for Coivd-19 and his reports are awaited, police said. On Tuesday evening, when he reported that he was feeling uncomfortable, he was immediately taken to the Ram Manohar Lohia Hospital where he was declared brought dead, a senior police official said. Police personnel who came in contact with the constable have been home quarantined, he said, adding that post mortem is yet to be conducted.

He is survived by wife and 3-year-old son, the official said.

