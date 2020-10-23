e-paper
Delhi: Father-son shoot, kill man, go on the run

The attackers fired eight bullets, five of which hit the victim, and he died on the spot

delhi Updated: Oct 23, 2020, 09:39 IST
Karn Pratap Singh
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Representational photo.
A 35-year-old man was shot dead allegedly by a father-son duo over an old enmity in south-west Delhi’s Vipin Garden on Thursday afternoon, police said. The attackers fired eight bullets, five of which hit Vikas Mehta and he died on the spot, they added.

The two are on the run. They had called Mehta, who also had a criminal background, to resolve their differences and end their enmity. They offered him a cup of tea and then shot him dead. The daylight firing triggered panic among residents.

Deputy commissioner of police (Dwarka) Santosh Kumar Meena said they have identified the attackers. “Our teams are conducting raids to nab them. Eight bullets were fired. Five of them hit Mehta,” said Meena.

