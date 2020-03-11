Delhi gets light rain, temperature set to rise from next week

delhi

Updated: Mar 11, 2020 20:47 IST

Delhiites woke up to light rains in the early hours of Wednesday, with scientists at the India Meteorological Department (IMD) predicting more light rain on Thursday and Friday evening.

On Wednesday, the maximum temperature settled at 27.4 degrees Celsius, which was two notches below the season’s normal. The minimum temperature was recorded 14.8 degrees Celsius, a notch above normal. The IMD said that till 8.30 am, at least 1 mm rainfall was recorded in the national capital.

Kuldeep Srivastava, head of IMD’s regional weather forecasting centre, said that the weekend is also likely to be cloudy.

“A Western Disturbance has affected the entire northeastern part of the country. The forecast for Delhi-NCR shows possibility of light rain in the evening hours. The days will remain cloudy but it will not rain. In parts of Punjab and Haryana, there will be rain, even during the day,” said Srivastava.

He said that the rain, however, will not lead to any major changes in the day temperature.

“The day temperature is likely to stay around 27 degrees,” he added.

Scientists also said that after Sunday, the temperature is expected to increase . The maximum temperature next week is expected to touch around 30 degrees Celsius.

Meanwhile, the strong winds accompanying the early morning showers also helped reduce the pollution levels in the city, with the air quality index (AQI) remaining in the ‘moderate’ category on Wednesday.

The overall AQI recorded in the city at 4pm bulletin of the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) data was 116, a slight improvement from Tuesday’s 188, both in the ‘moderate’ zone.

System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting and Research (SAFAR), ministry of earth science’s weather and air quality monitoring centre, also forecasted that the pollution levels is likely to remain in the ‘satisfactory’ range till Friday, after which there will be a marginal deterioration.