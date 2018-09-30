Delhi government asks HoDs to refrain from uploading ‘sensitive’ personal info on websites

The Delhi government has asked all heads of departments not to upload documents containing “sensitive” personal information like Aadhaar and mobile numbers on the websites of their respective departments.

In a communication issued on September 11, the Delhi government’s IT department has asked principal secretaries and secretaries to review the contents already uploaded on their websites and remove sensitive information immediately if any, following it received several “warnings” from the ministry of electronics and information technology.

The move came after it was observed that some departments are uploading documents containing “sensitive” personal information such as Aadhaar and mobile numbers on their websites.

In the communication to principal secretaries and secretaries, special secretary (information technology) Ajay Chagti also sought confirmation letter by the departments that their website does not contain any “sensitive” information.

“It has been observed that some departments are uploading documents containing sensitive personal information like Aadhaar numbers, mobile numbers etc on their websites.

“IT department has been frequently receiving warnings/communication from CERT-In regarding Information Disclosure Vulnerability in Domain ‘http://delhi.gov.in’ and ‘ndelhi.gov.in’,” Chagti said.

CERT-In is functional organisation of Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology with objective of securing Indian cyber space.

Chagtisaid all department and agencies are advised to adhere to the provisions of the Aadhaar Act 2016 and Information Technology Act 2000.

The IT department also shared with HODs ‘General Guidelines for securing identity information and Sensitive personal data or information in compliance to Aadhaar Act, 2016 and Information Technology Act, 2000’ issued by the ministry of electronics and information technology.

On September 26, the Supreme Court upheld the constitutional validity of ‘Aadhaar’, ruling that it is not mandatory for bank accounts, mobile connections or school admissions.

