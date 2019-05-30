Delhi government pitches idea of setting up crèche at Secretariat

The Delhi government is planning to set up a crèche at the Delhi Secretariat to help working parents take care of their children while at work.

Delhi’s deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia on Wednesday wrote a letter to the secretary, women and child development, directing them to explore the feasibility of setting up a day care centre at the Secretariat. The government mooted the idea after the deputy chief minister was informed by government officials that such a facility would be convenient for those employees who have to leave their children behind to come to work.

“It is a matter of great pride that a large portion of the workforce in the Delhi government constitutes women. However, work-life balance for working women, especially working mothers, is not easy and it is the responsibility of employer organisations to improve working conditions of women,” Sisodia said in the letter.

He said that all employers must help employees to balance their professional and personal life.

Sisodia ordered that a plan be submitted by June 15.

