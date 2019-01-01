Delhi government says it will prosecute minimum wage violators

The Delhi government has said it is going to start prosecuting its contractors as well as its own agencies and offices if they are found to be in default of disbursement of minimum wages to its scheduled employees.

In an advisory issued December 31, the labour department of the Delhi government directed the principal secretaries of all departments to ensure that contractual workers employed in their respective offices are paid revised minimum wages.

“Any violation to these provisions attracts prosecution /challans under the relevant provisions of labour laws both against the principal employer as well as the contractor,” the order read.

On October 18, the Delhi government, in a cabinet decision, had approved restoring the minimum wage slabs for contractual workers directly under it (notified in March, 2017).

This means an unskilled worker in the state government is now supposed to get Rs 13,350 instead of Rs 9,724 per month and a semi-skilled worker is to get Rs 14,698 in place of Rs 10,764 a month.

For skilled labourers, the same was increased from Rs 11, 830 to Rs 16,182 per month.

The order stated that irregularities were found in the disbursal of minimum wages by several of its agencies.

“A special enforcement drive for compliance of minimum wages was undertaken from December 10 to December 21. During the drive, statements of workers/employees revealed that outsourced workers employed by contractors in government establishments and government hospitals are not being paid notified rates of minimum wages, which have been effective from November 11 this year,” the advisory read.

An official in the labour department, on condition of anonymity, said that the violations noticed during the drive included instances of late payment of salary, employers taking back money from workers after transferring them into their accounts and keeping the passbooks and signed bank chequebooks of workers.

First Published: Jan 01, 2019 15:53 IST