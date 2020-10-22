Delhi govt announces mega festive package for employees

delhi

The Delhi government on Thursday announced a “mega festive package” for all its employees as a token of appreciation for their work during the Covid-19 pandemic and the hardship faced by them due to the nationwide lockdown.

Announcing the package through a press statement, deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia said the Delhi government will give cash equivalent of leave travel concession (LTC) to all its employees, apart from an advance “special festive package”.

The cash equivalent of LTC will be given to Delhi government employees by way of reimbursement if the employee opts for this in lieu of LTC in the block of 2018–21.

“The employees who are entitled to business class airfare will get ₹36,000 LTC, followed by ₹20,000 for the employees who are entitled to an economy class airfare. The employees who are entitled to rail fare of any class will get ₹6,000 as LTC,” Sisodia, who is also Delhi’s finance minister, said.

It has also been decided that a special festival package of advance will be accorded to all the Delhi government employees for any important festivals up to March 31, 2021. An amount of ₹10,000 will be paid to the employees as advance, under the initiative, he said.

“The special cash package has been announced in a bid to boost the consumption expenditure and incentivise employees. The Delhi government is very hopeful that through these steps it will bring some ease to lives of the employees and they will be able to happily celebrate the upcoming festival with their family,” Sisodia said.