e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

May 29, 2020-Friday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Delhi News / Delhi govt for opening neighbourhood religious places, shops in malls on odd-even basis post May 31: Reports

Delhi govt for opening neighbourhood religious places, shops in malls on odd-even basis post May 31: Reports

However, the Delhi government is not in favour of allowing cinema halls, schools and colleges to open after May 31, when the fourth phase of the nationwide lockdown would end.

delhi Updated: May 29, 2020 22:08 IST
Press Trust of India
Press Trust of India
New Delhi
The nationwide curbs was first announced by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on March 24 for 21 days in a bid to contain the spread of the novel coronavirus. It was first extended till May 3 and then again till May 17.
The nationwide curbs was first announced by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on March 24 for 21 days in a bid to contain the spread of the novel coronavirus. It was first extended till May 3 and then again till May 17.(Sonu Mehta/HT PHOTO)
         

Allowing opening of neighbourhood religious places, shops in malls on odd-even basis and extension of market timings after May 31 are among the recommendations the Delhi government is likely to make to the Centre, sources said.

However, the Delhi government is not in favour of allowing cinema halls, schools and colleges to open after May 31, when the fourth phase of the nationwide lockdown would end.

The nationwide curbs was first announced by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on March 24 for 21 days in a bid to contain the spread of the novel coronavirus. It was first extended till May 3 and then again till May 17. The lockdown was further extended for the third time till May 31.

Sources said famous religious places in Delhi where people gather in large numbers will remain closed. These may include Jama Masjid, Akshardham Temple and Gurudwara Bangla Sahib.

They also said the government is contemplating to allow only 10 people at a neighbourhood religious place at a time to ensure social-distancing.

Sources said the Delhi government is likely to send its recommendations to the Centre by Saturday. The AAP government has already advocated resumption of Delhi metro operations. “Shops in malls may be allowed to open on odd-even basis after May 31. Timings of markets are likely to extended. At present, all markets have to shut by 7 pm,” a source said. Malls are currently not allowed to open.

However, the government is yet to take a call on opening of barber shops and saloons in the city, sources said, adding a discussion on it will be held on Saturday.

On Thursday,  Home Minister Amit Shah spoke to all chief ministers and sought their views on extension of the ongoing nationwide lockdown beyond May 31. The telephonic conversations of the home minister had come just three days before the end of the fourth phase of the lockdown.

tags
top news
Twin earthquakes in Haryana in one hour, tremors felt in Delhi
Twin earthquakes in Haryana in one hour, tremors felt in Delhi
Karnataka sees biggest single-day spike with 248 new Covid-19 cases
Karnataka sees biggest single-day spike with 248 new Covid-19 cases
US Prez Donald Trump to rebuke China over Hong Kong friction, Covid-19
US Prez Donald Trump to rebuke China over Hong Kong friction, Covid-19
Maharashtra sees 116 deaths, 2,682 new Covid-19 cases take state tally past 62,000
Maharashtra sees 116 deaths, 2,682 new Covid-19 cases take state tally past 62,000
Sonu Sood airlifts 169 Odisha girls from Kerala to their home
Sonu Sood airlifts 169 Odisha girls from Kerala to their home
‘Remember, this is pre-lockdown’: Chidambaram warns on 11-yr low GDP slump
‘Remember, this is pre-lockdown’: Chidambaram warns on 11-yr low GDP slump
Hits and misses as Jagan Reddy completes one year as Andhra chief minister
Hits and misses as Jagan Reddy completes one year as Andhra chief minister
‘3,840 special trains operated, 52 lakh passengers moved till now’: Railways
‘3,840 special trains operated, 52 lakh passengers moved till now’: Railways
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveCovid-19 Cases India

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

delhi news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In