Delhi govt issues home isolation norms as Covid-19 positive cases cross 17,000 in capital

Updated: May 29, 2020 19:42 IST

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Friday suggested a slew of measures for home isolation of coronavirus positive patients in an attempt to curb the rapid spread of the Covid-19 outbreak in the city. The national capital recorded 1,106 fresh coronavirus cases in the last 24 hours, taking the total tally in Delhi to over 17,000.

Emphasising that coronavirus positive patients do recover from the highly infectious disease, Kejriwal said, “More than 80 per cent of coronavirus positive patients either have no symptoms at all or show very mild symptoms and most people recover in about 17 days if they follow proper home isolation guidelines.”

The Delhi chief minister urged people not to panic if they test Covid-19 positive and follow all health protocol and isolate themselves completely at home in a separate room with a separate washroom.

Kejriwal shared various home isolation guidelines with the people in a televised address on Friday evening. The guidelines dealt with instructions for patients in home isolation as well as instructions for neighbours of Covid-19 positive patients.

The 15-minute instructional video presentation explained important information about the precautions and guidelines to follow during home isolation for coronavirus patients.

The Delhi government has also appointed a team of health workers who will monitor all those coronavirus patients who are in home isolation. The government has urged people to share valid and correct health updates with the team when they call to check on patients in home isolation.

Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll on Friday climbed to 398 with 82 deaths that took place in the last one month being reported today, as the city’s total coronavirus tally jumped to over 17,000, Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia and Heath Minister Satyendar Jain said in a virtual joint press conference. They also announced that 13 of the 82 deaths had taken place on May 27.

“The remaining 69 deaths have taken place over a period of 34 days. These cases are being recorded now due to late reporting by various hospitals or due to incomplete submission of information,” Sisodia said. The 69 deaths include 52 fatalities that had taken place at Safdarjung Hospital, a report for which was submitted by authorities a couple of days ago, he said.