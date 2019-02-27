Delhi govt increases funds for works in illegal colonies, MLA LAD schemes

Finance minister Manish Sisodia on Tuesday allocated Rs 3,914 crore for housing and urban development in the 2019-20 budget, including Rs 1,600 crore for development works in unauthorised and resettlement colonies.

The budget outlay of Rs 1,600 crore for unauthorised colonies includes Rs 600 crore for water supply and sewerage works.

“Affordable housing and availability of low-cost ‘pucca’ houses are big problems for the poor and lower-middle class people of Delhi. There are 14 housing projects for the economically weaker sections... I propose an outlay of Rs 3,914 crore for the housing and urban development sector in 2019-20 for the implementation of the projects,” Sisodia said in his budget speech.

The housing projects are at various stages of completion and are being carried out by the Delhi Urban Shelter Improvement Board (DUSIB) and the Delhi State Industrial and Infrastructure Development Corporation.

“We are committed to provide basic infrastructure facilities such as roads, drains, water supply, sewerage, sanitation and street lights to improve living conditions of people living in unauthorised colonies. Sewer lines have been laid in 345 unauthorised colonies and work is on in 355 more such areas,” he said.

Later, at a press conference, chief minister Arvind Kejriwal said that when people talk of Delhi, they mostly talk about Lutyens’ Delhi, a few flyovers but not about unauthorised colonies.

“We have laid water pipelines in 406 colonies and it will be done in around 150 more colonies. Work to construct 10,000 pucca lanes in unauthorised colonies is under way,” Kejriwal said.

In his budget speech, Sisodia also said funds under the MLALAD scheme has been increased Rs 4 crore to Rs 10 crore per annum per constituency, which is the highest by any state government. “This will enable the MLAs to address local development issues efficiently. A total amount of Rs 800 crore is proposed under the scheme in 2019-20,” Sisodia said.

Sisodia said DUSIB has constructed 640 Jan Suvidha complexes with 20,476 functional toilet seats and made the facility free of charges from January 1 last year.

First Published: Feb 27, 2019 02:30 IST