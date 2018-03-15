Delhi HC notice to police on former TV host Suhaib Ilyasi’s plea against conviction

The Delhi high court on Thursday sought a response from the Delhi Police on former TV anchor and producer Suhaib Ilyasi’s plea challenging his conviction and life imprisonment for killing his wife Anju 18 years ago.

A bench of justices S Muralidhar and IS Mehta issued notice to the police on Ilyasi’s plea.

He has also sought suspension of his sentence till pendency of his appeal.

The court listed the matter for further hearing on April 4.

Ilyasi, who was represented by senior advocate Siddharth Luthra, was taken into custody on December 16 last year after his conviction.

In his appeal, filed through advocate Rajiv Mohan, Ilyasi said he was not given an opportunity to cross examine all the witnesses after the charge was amended under IPC’s Section 302 for murder.

Advocate Satender Sharma, who was representing Anju’s mother Rukma Singh, said they have been suffering for long and not been made a party in the case. He also sought a copy of the appeal.

The bench said he can assist the prosecutor in the case.

The trial court had on December 20, 2017, sentenced Ilyasi to life term for stabbing his wife to death, saying he “committed murder and gave it a colour of suicide”.

It had also imposed a fine of Rs 2 lakh on him and directed that Rs 10 lakh be paid as compensation to Anju’s parents. The expense would be borne by him.

Ilyasi was earlier charged with milder provisions, including 304 B (dowry death) of the IPC.

However, Anju’s mother Rukma Singh and sister Rashmi Singh had moved the Delhi high court, which in August 2014 had ruled that the TV producer would be tried under Section 302 of the IPC for murder.

Anju was rushed to a hospital on January 11, 2000 with stab wounds she received at her East Delhi residence.

Ilyasi, who had shot into limelight after hosting the TV crime show ‘India’s Most Wanted’, was arrested on March 28, 2000. Charges were framed against him in the case after his sister-in-law and mother-in-law alleged that he used to torture his wife for dowry. He was granted bail later.