e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Oct 16, 2020-Friday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Delhi News / Delhi HC refuses to bar ‘Gunjan Saxena’, says art shouldn’t be viewed as bias

Delhi HC refuses to bar ‘Gunjan Saxena’, says art shouldn’t be viewed as bias

The court observed that when any art is shown, it is portrayed in a certain manner and whatever the IAF may have felt bad about, is not bias from the makers of the movie.

delhi Updated: Oct 16, 2020, 06:50 IST
Richa Banka
Richa Banka
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
The movie, produced by Karan Johar’s Dharma Productions, was first released on Netflix on August 12, and was likely to hit theatres that have opened from Thursday after being shut due to the Covid-19 pandemic for over six months.
The movie, produced by Karan Johar’s Dharma Productions, was first released on Netflix on August 12, and was likely to hit theatres that have opened from Thursday after being shut due to the Covid-19 pandemic for over six months.(PTI)
         

The Delhi High Court on Thursday refused to pass any interim order to restrain the release of the movie “Gunjan Saxena—The Kargil Girl” in cinema halls and asked the Central government, which had contended in its plea that the film shows the Indian Air Force (IAF) in poor light, to sort out issues related to the film’s content with its producer and director.

The court observed that when any art is shown, it is portrayed in a certain manner and whatever the IAF may have felt bad about, is not bias from the makers of the movie.

The movie, produced by Karan Johar’s Dharma Productions, was first released on Netflix on August 12, and was likely to hit theatres that have opened from Thursday after being shut due to the Covid-19 pandemic for over six months.

The court asked additional solicitor general Sanjay Jain, who represented the Centre, to sit with counsel for other parties including senior advocate Harish Salve for Dharma Productions, senior advocate Rajiv Nayar for director Karan Johar, and senior advocate Neeraj Kishan Kaul for Netflix to try and sort out the content-related issues with the film.

Justice Rajiv Shakdher also agreed to watch the movie after Kishen Kaul told the court that it should watch the content and judge for itself. Refusing to restrain the release of the movie at this stage, the court said, “Who will go and watch a movie in the theatre during the pandemic. Those who wanted to see the movie have already watched it on the OTT platform.”

tags
top news
Imran Khan window dresses Pak record on terror, gets groups to change tactics
Imran Khan window dresses Pak record on terror, gets groups to change tactics
Centre plans to enrol 250 million migrants through its portal
Centre plans to enrol 250 million migrants through its portal
Covid-19: What you need to know today
Covid-19: What you need to know today
Twitter’s service mostly restored after apparent global outage
Twitter’s service mostly restored after apparent global outage
UP Dalit teen’s body found with limbs tied, kin allege rape
UP Dalit teen’s body found with limbs tied, kin allege rape
A Covid-19 twist in Delhi’s fight against bad air?
A Covid-19 twist in Delhi’s fight against bad air?
IT panel takes up TRP issue, says it’s ‘easily manipulated’
IT panel takes up TRP issue, says it’s ‘easily manipulated’
‘ABD better than Kohli, Smith, Kane, Babar and Joe Root’
‘ABD better than Kohli, Smith, Kane, Babar and Joe Root’
trending topics
Covid-19 Live UpdatesBihar Assembly ElectionsIndia Covid 19 TallyBigg Boss 14Covid-19 vaccineRCB vs KXIP Live Score, IPL 2020

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

delhi news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In