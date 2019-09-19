Delhi lags behind NCR states in providing colour-coded stickers

delhi

Updated: Sep 19, 2019 23:01 IST

Observing that Delhi lags behind all states in the National Capital Region (NCR) in implementing the colour-coded sticker scheme to identify petrol, diesel and CNG-run vehicles, the Environment Pollution (Prevention and Control) Authority Thursday said it would seek the Supreme Court’s intervention to enforce in the national capital.

The scheme, if implemented properly, would help the authorities to withdraw polluting diesel vehicles from roads on days when air pollution hits alarming levels in winter.

Chairman of the apex court-appointed EPCA, Bhure Lal, said the authority would seek the apex court’s intervention to expedite the process of enforcing the scheme through which vehicle owners can procure colour-coded-stickers and high-security registration plates (HSRP).

In a meeting on Thursday, EPCA officials pulled up the Delhi government for not implementing the scheme till now. The meeting was attended by government officials and representatives of the automobile manufacturing industry.

“Haryana has already moved ahead with the scheme and allotted colour-coded stickers and high-security plates to more than 2.5 lakh old vehicles; Uttar Pradesh and Rajasthan have also entered the tendering process. Delhi is yet to take any decisive steps in this direction,” Sunita Narain, an EPCA member, said.

EPCA said it is concerned if the colour-coded scheme could be implemented this winter or not.

Measures to tackle very poor and severe air pollution listed under the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP) are likely to come into force from mid-October.

“The progress is not satisfactory. The colour-coded sticker scheme was first supposed to be implemented in October 2018. EPCA is concerned that the Delhi government may not meet the deadline to implement the scheme this winter as well. We would have to submit a report before the Supreme Court and would seek the court’s intervention in expediting the process,” Lal said.

EPCA’s statement comes a week after chief minister Arvind Kejriwal announced the government’s plan to roll out the odd-even vehicle rationing scheme. The CM said the scheme would help to check pollution when stubble burning starts in Haryana and Punjab.

According to a Delhi transport department official, tenders were floated at least twice to fix an agency to implement the sticker scheme but they were unsuccessful. Delhi is also yet to fix charges for such stickers and HSRP.

“I’ll examine the issue. A fresh tender will be floated after plugging the gaps in the previous tenders,” Delhi transport minister Kailash Gahlot said.A

All cars sold after April 2019 would need to carry colour-coded stickers on their windscreens to indicate the type of fuel. The union transport ministry also made it mandatory for manufacturers to fix HSRP at point of sale.

While coloured stickers would help keep diesel vehicles off road when pollution peaks, particularly in the national capital region during winter,, the HSRP helps in keeping track of vehicles..

According to official estimates, Delhi has around 50 lakh four wheelers that need to carry colour-coded stickers and HSRPs.

