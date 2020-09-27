e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Sep 27, 2020-Sunday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Delhi News / Delhi: Lathi-wielding constable saves man from attackers armed with knife

Delhi: Lathi-wielding constable saves man from attackers armed with knife

The attack took place around 9.30 pm on Saturday when 32-year-old Gaurav and his friend Prem Sagar visited a dhaba in Anand Parbat’s Nayi Basti for dinner

delhi Updated: Sep 27, 2020 10:51 IST
HT Correspondent | Edited by Smriti Sinha
HT Correspondent | Edited by Smriti Sinha
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
The accused, Neelesh and Akash, the two brothers who run the dhaba, were nabbed for allegedly attacking the duo with a big knife, stick and cooking utensils on Saturday.
The accused, Neelesh and Akash, the two brothers who run the dhaba, were nabbed for allegedly attacking the duo with a big knife, stick and cooking utensils on Saturday.(Photo courtesy: Delhi Police)
         

A 32-year-old man escaped an attack when a group of at least five men armed with a knife, sticks and cooking utensils was thwarted by a policeman carrying just a lathi in central Delhi’s Anand Parbat on Saturday night, police said.

The attack and the subsequent intervention by the policeman, head constable Damodar, was captured by a CCTV camera installed in the neighbourhood.

Also read: Senior Chhattisgarh journalist beaten up in Kanker district of Bastar region

The victim, Gaurav, sustained stab wounds to his head and other body parts, but he was out of danger, said Sanjay Bhatia, deputy commissioner of police (central).

The attack took place around 9.30pm on Saturday when Gaurav and his friend Prem Sagar visited a dhaba in Anand Parbat’s Nayi Basti for dinner.

“Since the service was slow, it led to an argument between the two friends and the dhaba owners. The two men decided to leave the dhaba, but they were attacked from behind,” the DCP said.

Neelesh and Akash -- the two brothers who run the dhaba -- and three-four of their associates allegedly attacked the duo with a big knife, stick and cooking utensils in the street.

“The local beat policeman, Damodar, and constable Vijay were passing by on a motorcycle just then. When they heard the commotion, Damodar hopped off the motorcycle and got into the middle of the fight with a lathi in his hand,” the DCP said.

Damodar was able to thwart the attack, but not before Gaurav was stabbed multiple times. The policemen, however, held both the attackers.

The DCP said that an FIR is being registered in this case and the role of other people seen in the footage is also being verified.

tags
top news
Live: PM Modi’s address on 69th episode of Mann Ki Baat programme begins
Live: PM Modi’s address on 69th episode of Mann Ki Baat programme begins
Jaswant Singh, founding member of the BJP and former Union minister, passes away
Jaswant Singh, founding member of the BJP and former Union minister, passes away
With tweet on Covid-19 vaccine, Rahul Gandhi takes a jibe at PM’s ‘Mann ki Baat’
With tweet on Covid-19 vaccine, Rahul Gandhi takes a jibe at PM’s ‘Mann ki Baat’
India’s Covid-19 tally closer to 6 million mark, death toll at 94,503
India’s Covid-19 tally closer to 6 million mark, death toll at 94,503
Jaswant Singh: Army officer to ex-PM Vajpayee’s trusted troubleshooter
Jaswant Singh: Army officer to ex-PM Vajpayee’s trusted troubleshooter
SAD quits NDA: How farm bills ended friendship between oldest allies
SAD quits NDA: How farm bills ended friendship between oldest allies
West Bengal allows cinema halls to operate from Oct 1
West Bengal allows cinema halls to operate from Oct 1
Quick Switch to the rescue—here’s what Radhika Madan’s boss gets to see on her phone [SPONSORED]
Quick Switch to the rescue—here’s what Radhika Madan’s boss gets to see on her phone [SPONSORED]
trending topics
Sushant Singh RajputCovid-19 Live UpdatesFarm bills protest LIVERakul Preet SinghCovid-19Covid 19 India TallyBihar Election Schedule Live updatesSP BalasubrahmanyamIPL 2020, KKR vs SRH Live Score

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

delhi news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In