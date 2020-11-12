Delhi launches free e-vehicle service for transporting Covid-19 patients

delhi

Updated: Nov 12, 2020, 19:25 IST

Electric vehicles can now be hailed by non-critical coronavirus (Covid-19) patients in Delhi for transporting them to and from healthcare facilities, said the state government on Thursday while launching an app ‘Jeevan Seva’ for the same.

Those who test positive will be shared a link through SMS or a QR code for downloading the app.

Launched in collaboration with EVERA, the electric vehicles will be used as an ambulance to transfer patients to any healthcare facility for free.

At the launch of the app, Delhi health minister Satyendar Jain said, “We are launching the Jeevan Seva app today to facilitate safe travel for Covid patients in home isolation. The service can be used for health check-ups, transfer for admission to a hospital, or purchasing health amenities. With this app, you will get access to an e-vehicle which will provide for free pick up and drop services. Each vehicle will be properly sanitised after every ride.”

Once the app is downloaded, patients can book a cab after registering through OTP, by entering their pick up and drop location. The nearest cab will automatically be dispatched to serve. The service will be available 24*7.

The trained drivers will comply with new safety guidelines such as wearing PPE kits and being well equipped with sanitizers. The cabin will be insulated as well. The process of booking the e-vehicle, calling the driver etc will be through the app, and the complete digital interface will mean a touch-free convenient drive for patients.

Like any cab service, the app will capture the pick-up location of the person allowing the drivers to reach them quickly. Other than that, the GPS tracking will also allow supervisors to monitor the situation.

The service will also free up the ambulances for the more critical cases.

Co-founder and CEO of Prakriti E-mobility Nimish Trivedi said, “The Jeevan Seva app is the first ever initiative to help Covid patients to reach healthcare facilities in EV cabs while taking care of the patients and planet with its zero emission cabs. We are pleased to work with the Delhi government to launch this great initiative and hope that it will help us in fighting the ongoing pandemic.”