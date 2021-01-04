e-paper
Delhi likely to be hit by another spell of rain today

The city recorded 39.9mm rain between 8.30am on Saturday to 2.30pm on Sunday — far higher than the 21.7mm average rain quota for all of January

delhi Updated: Jan 04, 2021, 10:26 IST
HT Correspondent | Edited by Zara Khan
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Farmers take shelter under a tent as it rains during their ongoing protest against the new farm laws at Ghazipur border in New Delhi.
Farmers take shelter under a tent as it rains during their ongoing protest against the new farm laws at Ghazipur border in New Delhi.(PTI)
         

A day after intense rain threw life out of gear in several parts of the Capital, Delhi is likely to witness hailstorm and thunderstorm Monday as well.

The city recorded 39.9mm rain between 8.30am on Saturday to 2.30pm on Sunday — far higher than the 21.7mm average rain quota for all of January.

“When there is an induced cyclonic circulation in association with a western disturbance, the system is very intense. Moisture is feeding in from the Arabian Sea, so we are seeing widespread snowfall in the hills and intense thundershowers in the plains. We are expecting hailstorm in some parts of the city on Monday and thundershowers on Tuesday. Once the western disturbance moves away, minimum temperatures are likely to fall again to 4 to 5 degrees Celsius but they may not fall as low as 1 or 2 degrees Celsius,” said Kuldeep Shrivastava, head, regional weather forecasting centre.

Meteorological conditions are likely to be favourable for rain till January 5 and could continue to cause a moderate to intense wet spell with thunderstorm, lightning and hailstorm at many places over northwest India till January 5 with peak activity on January 3 and 4 over the plains (Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh, Delhi, West Uttar Pradesh and north Rajasthan ) and on January 4 and 5 over the western Himalayan region (Jammu & Kashmir, Ladakh, Gilgit-Baltistan & Muzaffarabad, Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand).

Meanwhile, the air quality index improved to the “moderate” category on Monday morning. According to data from the Central Pollution Control Board, AQI stood at 153 at 9am.

On Sunday, at 354, AQI was in “very poor” category, a marginal improvement from Saturday’s AQI of 443 in “severe” category. Scientists said that the air quality was likely to improve further on Monday and remain in “moderate” or “poor” category till January 9.

