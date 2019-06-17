Delhi man held for Rs30 lakh robbery

Delhi Police on Sunday said they had arrested a man for allegedly holding a doctor hostage in his north Delhi home and robbing him of cash and jewellery worth Rs 30 lakh last year.

Deputy commissioner of police (crime) G Ram Gopal Naik said that they had received information regarding a suspect Aftab Hussain alias Rihaan from east Delhi’s Sunder Nagar. He was evading arrest in a dacoity case of Mukherjee Nagar police station since October 2018, said police. The team learnt that Hussain would come near Gagan Cinema in northeast Delhi to meet his friend and plan another crime. “The team laid a trap and caught Hussain. A country made pistol and two cartridges were seized from him,” said Naik.

During questioning, Naik said, Hussain revealed that last year, his five associates and he had barged into the house of a doctor in Mukherjee Nagar. They overpowered the doctor and tied his limbs, said the DCP.

“The robbers ransacked the house and decamped with Rs 5.50 lakh cash and jewellery worth Rs 25 lakh. While Hussain fled to Mumbai, his associates were arrested by local police,” he said.

In another operation, a crime branch team arrested 23-year-old man, who was involved in as many as three robbery and snatching cases. Saifi alias Abdul was arrested on Saturday from northeast Delhi’s Jafarabad following information about his presence in the area.

“Abdul had recently come out of jail in a robbery case. He had again become active in northeast Delhi and started committing snatching and robbery along with his associate. In 2018, Abdul inflicted a firearm injury in his left arm to implicate his rival Jubar,” the DCP said.

First Published: Jun 17, 2019 01:45 IST