Delhi man kills family friend for doing ‘black magic’ on his sister

Out of jail on interim bail, a murder accused allegedly stabbed a family friend to death in south Delhi’s Badarpur after an astrologer told him that “black magic” had led to his sister’s recent suicide, police said on Thursday.

The 40-year-old victim, Rakesh Pardeshi, was allegedly stabbed 10 times in his sleep by Vikash on Monday, hours before the latter was supposed to return to jail on the completion of his bail period, said Chinmoy Biswal, deputy commissioner of police (southeast). Vikash, 25, has been arrested.

Vikash had been lodged in jail since April 2014 when he was arrested for a murder over a dispute of ₹1,500, Biswal said.

“Vikash’s parents and his 22-year-old sister lived in Faridabad. Years ago, his mother, an MCD employee, had befriended her colleague Rakesh. For the last few years, Rakesh had been staying with Vikash’s family, away from his own wife and children,” he said.

While Vikash was in jail, problems are believed to have surfaced between his sister and Rakesh.

“In his complaint, Vikash told us that Rakesh would often use abusive language against his sister. Rakesh reportedly ordered her around, made her wash clothes, clean the house and berated her for not having a job,” the DCP added.

Vikash’s sister had reportedly been depressed since talks of her marriage fell through late last year. “She would frequently meet Vikash in jail and would complain about Rakesh. When Vikash was about to be let off on a month’s interim bail on January 19, he decided to confront Rakesh about the issue,” said Biswal.

However, just a day before Vikash was out from jail, his sister allegedly committed suicide. “Vikash then visited an astrologer in Faridabad. The astrologer allegedly told him that his sister’s suicide was a result of ‘black magic’ being performed by someone who was not a blood relative, but close to the family,” the DCP said.

“Convinced that the person performing the black magic was Rakesh, Vikash decided to kill him. Since Vikash was to return to jail on February 19, he tried to plan the murder in such a way that he would not be a suspect,” Biswal said.

Vikash allegedly found Rakesh sleeping in an autorickshaw parked on the roadside in Badarpur around 1am on Monday. “Vikash proceeded to stab Rakesh 10 times in his sleep. He then slit his throat to ensure he died. The murder was similar to Vikash’s previous murder in which he had chased and stabbed his victim multiple times,” the DCP said.

When the local police found the body, they began probing multiple possibilities before zeroing down on Vikash. “The accused cited his claim to innocence by claiming he was preparing to return to jail. But we questioned him because his sister had shared a strained relationship with Rakesh. He initially denied any involvement, but eventually confessed to the murder,” Biswal said.