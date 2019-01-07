Delhi man shoots video, blames in-laws before allegedly killing himself

A 36-year-old man allegedly took his life by hanging himself from a ceiling fan at his home in east Delhi’s Karawal Nagar on Friday. Before taking his life, the man shot a video on his mobile phone in which he has blamed his in-laws for his death and accused them of harassment, police said.

“In the video, the man is heard saying that it was his last video and that he was taking his life because of his in-laws. He is saying that in our country several laws have been made to protect the rights of women, but no such law is there for men,” a police officer, on the condition of anonymity, said.

The man lived with his father, wife, and two children at Shiv Vihar area in Karawal Nagar. His family members have told the police that he was married to a resident of Delhi’s Mukundpur, around four years ago. The man worked as a supplier of engine oils. He used to deliver engine oils at shops in Delhi-NCR.

The man’s brother told the police that his in-laws often interfered in his family affairs because of which the couple often had arguments. On January 2, the couple had an altercation after which the wife went to her parents’ home. The next day, the man went to his in-laws home and dropped his two children there.

On Friday night, the man’s father returned home and found his son hanging. He raised an alarm and called his neighbours. They rushed the man to a nearby hospital where he was declared brought dead. The police was informed about the incident. Police took the body into their custody and sent it to the mortuary for autopsy.

A few major suicide prevention helpline numbers in India are +91-4066202000 from ‘Roshni’ (Hyderabad based) and +91-4424640050 from Sneha India foundation (Delhi based) besides the police helpline number 100.

First Published: Jan 07, 2019 15:00 IST